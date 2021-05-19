Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), is presiding over this week’s virtual Federal Executive Council meeting in the Presidential Villa.

The VP is standing-in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is away in Paris to attend the Africa Finance Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the start of The virtual FEC meeting, one Minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the former minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan who died two weeks ago in a Cairo hospital.

At the weekly federal executive council meeting, issues of national importance are discussed, memorandas are considered and contracts awarded.

This time, the meeting is taking place at the first lady’s conference room as the Federal Executive Chambers is currently closed for renovation.

In attendance at FEC meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and ministers of information, Aviation, The attorney General of the federation, water resources and the minister of state for budget and national planning.

Other council members joined the meeting virtually and the outcome will be revealed when ministers come out to brief state house correspondents on what transpired during the council meeting.