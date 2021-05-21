Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the cloud currently hovering over the country will give way for the emergence of a new Nigeria.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President spoke on Friday at the national prayer breakfast in Abuja.

According to the statement, Osinbajo said a new Nigeria is in the making, but it is currently clouded by travails which will certainly give way to a glorious and bright new dawn of a new nation.

“The new nation is birthing already. It is covered by a cloud, but the cloud will pass, and God Almighty will take all of the glory for the birthing of a new nation,” he was quoted as saying.

Osinbajo says the need for collective prayers, faith, hope and action, is more important now adding that Nigeria will prevail over the challenges of today.

He described the national prayer breakfast as a timely event that “comes at a time of great travail and tribulation for the nation: in the throes of a pandemic for well over a year, leading to a severe economic downturn, loss of jobs and livelihoods; and as we climbed out of the recession, we have been faced with an unprecedented scale of insecurity, in different zones of the nation.

Referencing the Bible in 2 Kings 2:19-22, the Vice President said, “we, the salt, are also poured today by prayer and prophecy, to the source of our nation’s problems.

He went on to praise the organisers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), whom he commended for his commitment and dedication to Nigeria from his youth, when he was Head of State, to his later years as an elder statesman where his well-seasoned words have guided the nation’s leaders for decades.”