Reports coming in has it that Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba is dead.

The veteran broadcaster and actor reportedly died this evening after a long and excruciating battle with leukemia and prostrate cancer.

A top official of NTA confirmed the passing of the veteran broadcaster.

Many well meaning Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola donated money for his treatment abroad.

Others that mobilized funds for him were Azuka Jebose , Soni Irabor etc