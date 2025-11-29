‎The Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) has refuted widespread rumours alleging the death of renowned Yoruba actor and cultural icon Olalere OsunPaimo (Lere Paimo). In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Adejonwo...

‎The Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) has refuted widespread rumours alleging the death of renowned Yoruba actor and cultural icon Olalere OsunPaimo (Lere Paimo).

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Adejonwo Oluwafemi, ANTP clarified that the actor (Lere Paimo), fondly known as Baba Eda Onile Ola, is alive and in good health.

The statement read, “We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR) are false.

“We have confirmed with Baba Eda Onile Ola’s wife that he is alive and in good health.

“Please disregard these false reports and be aware that they are being spread by unscrupulous individuals.”

ANTP urged the public to always confirm information from the right source before sharing unverified reports, warning against the spread of misinformation.

“We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation,” the statement said.