Breaking News

Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu, regains freedom from DSS custody

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), has regained freedom.

Chiwetalu Agu was first arrested by the Army on October 7, 2021 around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State for putting on an outfit allegedly promoting the proscribed separatist group IPOB while distributing bread and other items to the poor, before he was later picked up by the DSS in the evening of that day.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, in a statement, said the association was able to secure the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

Ejezie, in company of a colleague, a senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter-Governmental Relations to the AGN President Steve Eboh, received Agu at the DSS office, Abuja

The elated veteran actor, who was in the company of actress Monalisa Chinda and another colleague, thanked God for surviving the ordeal.

He commended AGN for its relentless efforts in securing his release from detention.

