Nigerians on social media have lamented the payment of multiple bank charges, especially with Tuesday’s announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria that effective immediately, Nigerians using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data services will now be charged N6.98 for every transaction.

The announcement has attracted cries from Nigerians who are already burdened with several bank charges.

Many who considered the development as outrageous have opined that the President Muhammadu Buhari government may infact be targeting the poor.

Advertisement

Also, Kamaldeen_O_Jimoh on Instagram wrote, “The CBN Governor is obviously oblivious of what is happening to average Nigerians in terms of the burden of various bank charges for services rendered by DMBs (Deposit Money Banks).

“You people are giving me reason to stop wasting my time praying for this country. Why are all your policies anti-people? The masses would have to start paying for debts they never incurred,” a Facebook user, Emmanuel Lawrence commented.