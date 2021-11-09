Breaking News

Usifo Ataga: Trial of Chidinma stalled as defense counsel cries foul over proof of evidence

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who is alleged to have murdered Super TV’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ataga, was stalled on Tuesday at the Lagos State High Court, sifting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Annex.

At the last sitting in October, Miss Ojukwu, her co-accused Adebayo Quadri and one Chioma Egbuchu pleaded not guilty to the nine-count charge before Justice Yetunde Adesanya.

The case was adjourned to November 9 for the prosecution led by the Director of Public Prosecution from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Olayinka Adeyemi to open its case against the accused persons.

On Tuesday, Mrs Adeyemi told the judge that two witnesses were present in court. But, counsel for the second defendant, Babatunde Busari told the court that the copy of the proof of evidence on the case supplied to him by the prosecution wasn’t legible and that a video clip which formed part of the proof of evidence wasn’t audible.

The case was adjourned to Thursday, November 11 to enable the prosecution amend the court processes.

Friends and associates of the deceased were also in court to observe the proceedings. One of them, Donald Oleah told journalists that they hoped justice will be served in the matter and vowed to follow the case through, no matter how long it takes.

Miss Ojukwu and Mr Quadri are alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to murder the Super TV boss on June 15, 2021, at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife in his neck and chest.

They were arraigned on eight counts bordering on murder, forgery and stealing.

One of Chidinma’s relatives, Chioma Egbuchu, was also arraigned for being in possession of the late Mr Ataga’s stolen iPhone 7, which was said to have been recovered from her.

According to the prosecution, the offences are punishable under Sections 222, 233, 280, 329, 365, 370, and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

