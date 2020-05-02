The total lockdown in Osun state has been extended by three days while workers on grade level twelve and above have been asked to resume on Monday.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola says residents will now be allowed to go about their business activities between Monday and Thursday every week.

But there will be total lockdown between Friday and Sunday, urging residents not to abuse the opportunity provided by government.

He also noted that the ban on public gathering remains in effect while the use of face masks is now compulsory in public places.