The USA will miss their third straight Olympic Men’s football tournament after losing 2-1 to Honduras in their qualification game.

The United States, who have not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games, found themselves behind in first-half stoppage time when Juan Carlos Obregon bundled the ball home.

And two minutes after the interval Honduras made it two when US keeper David Ochoa was caught in possession with his pass being blocked by Luis Palma and bouncing straight into the net.

Jackson Yueill pulled one back but Honduras held on to advance to their fourth straight Olympics this summer and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after losing to Brazil in the semi-finals.