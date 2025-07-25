The female executive who was caught on camera embracing the CEO of her company during a Coldplay performance in a moment that went viral has resigned. The tech company Astronomer’s human resources executive, Kristin Cabot, resigned, according to several news outlets. Her exit comes afte...

The female executive who was caught on camera embracing the CEO of her company during a Coldplay performance in a moment that went viral has resigned.

The tech company Astronomer’s human resources executive, Kristin Cabot, resigned, according to several news outlets.

Her exit comes after CEO Andy Byron resigned after the company announced he was placed on leave while an inquiry was conducted.

Cabot and Byron were caught by surprise when singer Chris Martin asked the cameras to scan the crowd for his “Jumbotron Song” during the concert last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

They were shown cuddling and smiling, but when they saw themselves on the big screen, Cabot’s jaw dropped, her hands flew to her face and she spun away from the camera while Byron ducked out of the frame.

Both of their profiles have been now removed from Astronomer’s website and a November press release announcing her hiring has also been deleted.

Astronomer was a previously obscure tech company based in New York. It provides big companies with a platform that helps them organise their data.

Online streams of Coldplay’s songs jumped 20% in the days after the video went viral, according to reports.