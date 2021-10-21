Breaking News

US: Salmonella outbreak in multiple states linked to Onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety notice in response to a Salmonella outbreak that has been connected to entire onions in numerous states.

At least 652 individuals have reported becoming unwell in 37 states, with 129 of them being hospitalized. According to the CDC, there have been no deaths.

According to epidemiology and traceback data from the CDC, the onions—whole red, white, and yellow varieties—were all imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and sold across the United States by ProSource Inc.

About 75% of sick persons interviewed indicated they ate or may have eaten raw onions or meals containing raw onions before being unwell, and numerous ill people reported dining at the same restaurants, indicating “they may be part of disease clusters,” according to the CDC.

ProSource Inc. provided onions to several of the restaurants where ill people ate, including the eatery where the condiment cup was seized, according to investigators.

Investigators are also looking into whether the infection has spread to additional onions or suppliers.

The CDC have advised people who have unlabeled whole onions at home to throw them away. If the onions are known to have been imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc., people should not eat them and businesses should not sell or serve them, the agency advised.

People are also advised to wash any surfaces or items that may have come into contact with the onions with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

People who eat food contaminated with the Salmonella bacteria can develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping within 6 hours to 6 days, the CDC warned. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment, but sometimes cases can be severe and warrant hospitalization. Severe illness is more likely in children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with compromised immune systems.

