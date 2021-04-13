The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration have both recommended that the United States halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over six reported U.S. cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot.

The six cases occurred among women aged 18 and 48, and the symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, according to a joint statement on Tuesday from both Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC and Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

In a statement, the CDC said, it will convene a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.

“FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the statement said.

According to the FDA, “treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered.”

This development follows the suspension of usage of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine n various countries following similar issue.