The United States has proposed a bill to counteract Chinese mining operations in Nigeria as part of targeted measures to tackle religious freedom violations and extremism by terrorist groups.

In an announcement via X on Tuesday by US Congressmen, Rep. Riley Moore (R‑West Virginia), the proposal is contained in the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R‑New Jersey).

Lawmakers identified these mining operations as a primary revenue source for violent extremism, noting the widespread practice of paying ‘protection money’ to insurgent groups to ensure operational security.

The legislation directs the US Secretary of State to determine whether certain “Fulani militias” qualify as foreign terrorist organisations under US law, while also calling for humanitarian aid delivery in Nigeria’s Middle Belt through trusted faith-based and non-governmental organisations.

According to the bill cited by TVC News on wednesday, the lawmakers proposed that individuals and networks, domestic or for eign that provide support to these Fulani-ethnic militias should be investigated and held accountable.

The bill reads, “the Secretary of State should consider technical support to the Government of Nigeria to reduce and then eliminate violence from armed Fulani militias, including disarmament programs and comprehensive counter-terrorism cooperation to rid the region of Foreign Terrorist Organizations that pose a direct threat to the American homeland.

“The Secretary of State should work with the Government of Nigeria to counteract the hostile foreign exploitation of Chinese illegal mining oper ations and their destabilising practice of paying protection money to Fulani militias.”

TVC News previously reported that the United States has proposed targeted measures, including visa bans and asset freezes, against individuals and groups linked to the alleged involvement in religious freedom violations and extremism in Nigeria.