The United States has imposed additional visa restrictions on some Nigerians for their conduct during last year’s elections in Kogi and Bayelsa and during campaigns for the upcoming vote in Edo and Ondo.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, says these individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of Nigerians and have undermined democratic principles.

Although he did not reveal the identities of those who have been banned, he says the decision reflects America’s commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

The United States initially imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the country’s general election in July 2019.