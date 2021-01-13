Enough lawmakers have cast votes to impeach President Trump again in a historic first, with at least 217 members having now cast votes to impeach the President, including at least nine Republicans.

192 Others voted Nay while there were 24 members who did not vote.

The impeachment resolution charges Trump with a single article, “incitement of insurrection,” for his role in last week’s deadly Capitol riot.

Voting has now ended.

Trump has now become the only President in the history of American politics to be impeached twice.

It remains to be seen what becomes of him at the Senate where nobody is sure of what Senate leader, Mitch Mcconnell, will do despite indicating earlier that he may favour the removal of Donald Trump from office to give the Republican Party a clean break from his tumultuous four years in office.