The United States Embassy in Nigeria has recognised five Nigerian content creators for outstanding entries in the ‘Made in America, Loved in Nigeria’ video contest, celebrating creativity while strengthening cultural and economic ties between both countries....

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has recognised five Nigerian content creators for outstanding entries in the ‘Made in America, Loved in Nigeria’ video contest, celebrating creativity while strengthening cultural and economic ties between both countries.

The winners were honoured on Wednesday in Abuja at an event organised by the US Consulate, aimed at showcasing the growing influence of Nigerian digital creators and the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

Rasheedat Fagbenle emerged as the grand prize winner, alongside Tito Abumere, Janefrancis Odinkemma Ugwu from Abuja, Cyril Usheshe from Cross River State, and Timileyin Durotoye from Osun State.

Speaking at the ceremony, the US Embassy’s Country Public Diplomacy Counsellor, Lee McManis, said the contest was designed to promote deeper cultural exchange and economic cooperation between both nations.

He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to economic partnership with Nigeria, noting that more than 100 major American companies currently operate in the country, contributing to economic growth and job creation.

According to him, the expanding economic relationship continues to deliver mutual benefits for both countries.

“This contest is more than a showcase of American products and brands. It is a celebration of the enduring partnership between the United States and Nigeria — a partnership built on commerce, mutual respect and a shared commitment to progress,” McManis said.

Reacting to her win, the grand prize recipient, 21-year-old Rasheedat Fagbenle, a final-year Political Science student at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, expressed excitement and gratitude, describing the recognition as a major boost to her creative journey.