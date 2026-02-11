The United States of America (US) has deployed 200 troops to Nigeria to help train personnel of the Nigerian Army to fight against the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups. In a viral video on X, a US lawmaker, Riley Moore, while appearing during a TV show on Fox news disclosed that sources on the ...

The United States of America (US) has deployed 200 troops to Nigeria to help train personnel of the Nigerian Army to fight against the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups.

In a viral video on X, a US lawmaker, Riley Moore, while appearing during a TV show on Fox news disclosed that sources on the ground have told him that the situation in Nigeria is a ‘bloodbath’.

Moore admitted that the victims of the insurgent attacks are predominantly Muslims who refused to submit to extremism or strict Sharia law, though he clarified that some Christians were also killed in the series of recorded attacks.

The lawmaker said, “As many as 300 have been killed throughout that region of Nigeria. We’ve had this priest who has been kidnapped as well, with 10 of his parishioners.”

“I will point out a lot of those were Muslims, actually, that were refusing to submit to Sharia law… They were killed.”

“But amongst those were also Christians, and they were burned inside of a church. They set it on fire.”

TVC news previously reported that the Nigerian Army has released a clarifying statement to address recent media reports and public speculation suggesting the presence or deployment of United States troops within Nigeria.

In a Thursday statement signed by Major General Samaila Uba, the Director of the Defence Information, the Armed Forces of Nigeria maintained that Nigeria holds a long-standing and structured security partnership with the United States.