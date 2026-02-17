Jesse Jackson, the US civil rights leader who later ran for president, has died aged 84. The Jackson family’s statement says the 84-year-old “died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family”. “His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helpe...

Jesse Jackson, the US civil rights leader who later ran for president, has died aged 84.

The Jackson family’s statement says the 84-year-old “died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family”.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shake a global movement for freedom and dignity,” the statement goes on.

Jesse Jackson’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but he was hospitalised in November, and doctors said he’d been diagnosed with a degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy.

In 2017, Jackson announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder which affects the brain, nervous system, and muscle control.

Jackson called it a “physical challenge” but continued his civil rights advocacy.

His father, Noah Lewis Robinson Sr, also had Parkinson’s and died of the disease in 1997 at the age of 88.

Read Full Familiy Statement Below…

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.

“He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history.

“Reverend Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children – Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Burns Jackson; father, Noah Louis Robinson; and stepfather, Charles Henry Jackson.

‘”Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honour his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.

“Public observances will be held in Chicago. Final arrangements for Reverend Jackson’s celebration of life services, including all public events, will be released by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.”