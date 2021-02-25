The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in the Sunday air crash have been buried at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja.

The deceased include the Captain, Fl Lt. Haruna Gadzama; Fl. Lt. Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist); Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist); Fl. Sgt. Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist).

Others are Sgt. Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Those at the funeral service include the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Salihi Magashi (retd.), all the Service Chiefs and the family members of the deceased.