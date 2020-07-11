Temitope Ariwolo, a Nigerian woman who was barred by Lebanese authorities from boarding a mercy flight enroute Nigeria, has finally arrived the country. She is now in the shelter of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Her flight touchdown the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 3’O clock, local time.

Temitope Ariwolo was receive by the Members of the House of Representatives.

The domestic worker was stopped from making the evacuation journey back to Nigeria in May, after her employer accused her of attempted murder.

Temitope Ariwolo afterward went missing for 3 weeks and was later discovered in a prison in the Lebanese capital.

Diplomatic efforts to secure her release, paid off, after the Nigerian Consular general and the national agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in persons, managed to established that the woman was framed up by her employer just to stop her from returning to Nigeria.

The evacuation flight, Middle East Airlines had a total of 72 passengers, 29 of which are stranded Nigerian girls who were working as domestic staff in Lebanon.