Updated: Southern governors insist power must shift to South in 2023

Governors of the Southern region of Nigerian have insisted that power should be shifted to the South come 2023.

This forms part of the resolutions reached at its meeting held in Enugu, insisting that power rotation between North and South, as introduced in 1999, should be respected.



The meeting which had 9 Governors, with 6 deputies having Anambra state governor absent, urged the sub-regions to implement the regional security outfits.

Among other issues raised at the meeting Include the need for states to enact its Values Added Tax law, as well as encouraging states to implement its Anti-Grazing law.

The next meeting has been moved to River state in November, 2021.