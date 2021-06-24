The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, says it will resume suspended nationwide strike over federal government’s failure to implement the memorandum of action.
The union, has however given the federal government four weeks notice.
Addressing journalists in Abuja, NARD President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said Memorandum of Action which led to suspension of strike has not been implemented.
The union also rejected the federal government’s N16000, N32000 hazard allowance proposals and insisted on 50% of their basic salaries as hazard allowance.