Updated: Rescued UNIABUJA Lecturers handed over to school authority

The three rescued senior staff of the university of Abuja and children have been handed over officially to the school authorities by the FCT police command.

This comes after a joint security effort to rescue the abducted victims on Friday morning

The re- union was done at the DSS facility in Abuja where the victims are still receiving treatment and under very close watch by security operatives.

There was no indication if or when they will be re united with their families.

It will be recalled that three senior staff of the University of Abuja and children were abducted by suspected bandits from the Girls Quarters of the University in the early hours of Tuesday the 2nd of November 2021.