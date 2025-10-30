A Police Inspector attached to the Lagos State Police Command has been confirmed as one of the victims who died in the multiple crash that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Thursday. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, confirmed the development to newsm...

A Police Inspector attached to the Lagos State Police Command has been confirmed as one of the victims who died in the multiple crash that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Thursday.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday during his visit to the scene.

TVC earlier reported a multiple crash involving five heavy duty trucks on Kara Bridge, inward Ogun state, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday, as emergency responders rushed to the scene to rescue victims, restore traffic order and clear wreckage.

The commissioner said, “We have a case of multiple accidents at the border between Ogun and Lagos State. Five vehicles were involved, all articulated vehicles. Precisely, three people have been rescued from the scene of the accident.”

“As early as 5 a.m., we have been on it, and we have other agencies here assisting us. We have LASTMA, the Road Safety Corps, and other security agencies,” Ishola said.

“At the beginning, we have a trailer that failed to brake, and it is important that everybody in charge of their vehicle ensures proper maintenance,” he stated.

“It’s very unfortunate that we lost one of our police inspectors who came with our advance team to salvage the situation,” he said.

“We want road users, especially those driving articulated vehicles, to stop this kind of recklessness. If they are not reckless in their driving habit, we won’t have this kind of accident,” he warned.

Rescue operations involving the police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, and other agencies were still ongoing as of press time, while efforts to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow continued.

TVC previously reported that eight casualties have been confirmed following a multiple-truck collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the Berger Bridge, outward Lagos, on Thursday.

As seen by TVC on Thursday, one truck was seen plunging into the Kara River, while two heavy-duty trucks collided and were engulfed in flames.

TVC can confirm that efforts are underway to restore the traffic order as operatives from the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are on the bridge to control the situation.