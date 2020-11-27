One person was shot dead in Ode Irele in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday when some armed robbers attacked a bank in the town.

The robbers, who were said to have forced their way into the bank by blasting the bullet-proof entrance door with explosives suspected to be dynamite

They were said to have made away yet-to-disclosed large with cash from the bank in an operation that lasted for close an hour.

The casualty was said to have been hit by a stray bullet from the bandits.