At least one person was shot dead and five others sustained various degrees of injuries as Borno Geographic information service, BOGIS demolished a church at Moduganari area of Borno state.

Staff of the agency were said to have stormed the community at about 11 o’clock in the morning with a grading truck, bringing down the worship Centre without notifying owners of the church.

While residents of the community try to get reasons for the action, the civilian Joint Task Force attached to the agency allegedly shot in the air to dispatch them resulting to the killing of one person and five others sustained varies degree of injury.

TVC news captures corpse of the person alleged to have been shot by the CJTF and those injured at the Borno State Specialist Hospital.

The state police command and the Agency are yet to comment on the incident.