The Ondo State High Court, Sitting in Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, has granted bail to Kemisola Ogunniyi, the EndSARS protester who delivered in prison custody.

The 18-year-old Ogunniyi and three others were arrested and standing trial at the High Court for allegedly vandalising a property during the EndSARS protest which took place in Akure, the state capital in October last year.

She gave birth to a baby boy in the prison custody last Wednesday.

The defendants were charged for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage

The state government has expressed its readiness to secure the bail of the defendant .

At the hearing of the bail application in the court on Tuesday, the judge , Justice Omolara Adejumo granted the bail application. She said granted the bail application based on humanitarian ground, and for the purpose of the christening of the baby which would take place on Wednesday,

The judge ruled that the defendant should be bailed with a sum of N10 million with a surety.

Reacting, Counsel to the defendant, Tope Temokun, expressed satisfaction over the release of his client from the prison as well as the bail condition.