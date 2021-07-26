The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra, has been temporarily postponed, with the court adjourning the case until October 21st for continuation. This is because justice Binta Nyako is insisting that the defendant must be present in court for the trial to commence.

M.B Abubakar, Counsel to the Federal Government, made an observation before the court saying that the presiding Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, cannot continue with the case because the court is on vacation and there is no fiat from the Chief Judge to do so.

However, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, stated that the prosecution had not put him on notice and that he does not know why the defendant is not in court.

Justice Binta Nyako held that, she cannot continue with the case as mr kanu is not in court, or continue with this kind of practice, as the prosecution ought to have applied for a fiat.

Justice Nyako made an order that the defendant be granted access to his lawyer and her earlier order on his remand subsists.

Counsel to Mr. Kanu insisted on pushing an application he filed on his client’s behalf that deals with his fundamental rights, stating that his client’s safety is paramount.

Earlier, major entrances leading to the federal high court in the nation’s capital were cordoned off by heavy security presence.

After hours of waiting, a few lawyers and journalist were allowed access into the court room, but where asked not to film the arrival of Nnamdi Kanu as he arrives the court.

Mr. Kanu is the leader of a group seeking the breakaway of a significant chunk of southern Nigeria, to form a Republic of Biafra.

He was first arrested by Nigerian authorities in 2015 on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”

The Federal Government is expected to bring new charges against him on today.

Mr Kanu had fled Nigeria in 2017 after he was granted bail for medical reasons.

He fled after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

Before his re-capture by Nigerian authorities, he had been sighted in Israel and had continued to rally his supporters in Nigeria to employ violence in achieving secession.

Kanu was intercepted on June 27 and was repatriated to Nigeria in a shadowy operation conducted by Nigerian security operatives in collaboration with international partners.