UPDATED: NECA officially announces death of its DG, Timothy Olawale

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has announced the death of its Director-General, Timothy Olawale.

NECA said in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday that Timothy Olawale died on Friday, Oct. 1 in a hospital in Abuja.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives”.

NECA added that it was in contact with the family and more information would be communicated in due course.

Timothy Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director-General of NECA in January 2019, after six months in
acting capacity.

He succeeded Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.

