Officials at the Sokoto state ministry of health said all the thirty students of the Government Girls College Sokoto admitted at the state owned Specialists hospital have all been discharged.

But sources at the college said some of the students are yet to recover from the ailment as many are still kept at the school clinic.

Officials of the Sokoto State ministry of health say all the 30 students of the Govt Girls College admitted at the state owned Specialists hospital have all been discharged, but sources at the College say some of the students are still receiving treatment at the school clinic. https://t.co/FmAnR3QgQJ pic.twitter.com/TEL6dB5qEb — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

A source at the school who is not authorised to speak on the matter says academic activities is ongoing and calm has returned to the school.

Residents in Sokoto say those claiming that the strange ailment may be meningitis may not be far from the truth.

They say closing of boarding school outside the state capital has forced the state government to merge them with their counterpart at the city centre and this may be responsible for congestion that can lead to sickness.