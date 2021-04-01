The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, and other agencies have completed the evacuation work on the National Stadium bridge and cleared the way for vehicular movement.

This follows an accident on the bridge on Funsho Williams avenue which saw the falling of two 25 feet containers off a trailer on the bridge.

One of the containers which had processed baked beans fell and crushed a red Toyota corolla carrying four occupants

Three of the occupants escaped unhurt while LASEMA rescued the driver who was trapped in the car and rushed him to the hospital

Vehicles are now moving freely on the bridge as traffic begins to ease on Funsho Williams avenue inwards Ojuelegba from Lagos Island