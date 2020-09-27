The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, says it has recovered a burnt vehicle from the scene of the fire incident on Ojuelegba bridge, inward Barracks.

The fire incident which did not record any loss of lives, nor injuries at the incident scene was alluded to electrical malfunction in the vehicle by emergency responders after investigations.

LASEMA said it activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plan immediately the Agency was alerted to the fire incident through it’s 767/112 Toll Free numbers at 10:17p.m

It further stated that the affected car with unknown registration number, was extinguished by the Federal Fire Service.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the LRT, LASTMA, FRSC and the Nigerian Police Force.

“The incident obstructed free vehicular activities inward Barracks.

“The burning vehicle was extinguished by the Federal Fire Service.

“However, no loss of lives, nor were injuries sustained at the scene of incident.

“LASEMA Response Team, LRT, LASTMA, FRSC and the Nigerian Police were responders at the scene of incident, working together to evacuate the burnt carcass off the road to prevent any secondary incident and ease vehicular activities.

“Carcass of the burnt car was recovered off the road with aid of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment (Hiab).

“Secondary incident averted, road set free for vehicular activities.

“Operation concluded and LRT heading back to base,” the agency stated in a statement by its spokesperson.