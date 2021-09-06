The Directorate of Public Prosecution of Lagos State will now prosecute 21 year old undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu and a co-accused, Adebayo Quadri for the murder of the CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

This was revealed at the Chief Magistrates court in Yaba on Monday

Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri were again presented before the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo on Monday after they were ordered to be remanded for thirty days at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre last month.

The prison wardens that brought them in barred journalists from accessing the area through which they arrived and left the court premises.

Police Prosecutor, Cyril Ejiofor, informed the court that the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution had issued a legal advice on the case, recommending their trial for murder which implies that the case will now be heard at the High Court of Lagos State, which has jurisdiction to hear homicide-related cases

She, however, adjourned the case to September 29 to await further Information from the DPP as to the status of the case at the High Court.

The DPP’s advice dated August 20 stated that the state believes a prima facie case had been established against the two persons for the offences of allegedly conspiring to murder, murder, conspiracy to commit forgery, forgery and making documents without authority contrary to sections 233, 222, 411, 363 and 370 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

In the document sighted by TVC News, before and during the cause of Chidinma’s and Mr Ataga’s stay at the shortlet flat in Lekki, between June 13 and 15, 2021 when he was reportedly killed, she maintained communication with Mr Quadri who also helped her to procure drugs and fake bank documents, and that they remained in constant contact from June 16 up until June 21.

The state will also charge Chidinma alone for stealing under section 280 of the same law, and a third accused,

Egbuchu Chioma, for being in possession of things reasonably suspected to have been stolen, contrary to section 329 of the 2015 Criminal Laws of the state.

The DPP also recommended the release of 11 persons including five persons who were standing trial at the Magistrate court for obstruction of justice and dishonestly receiving stolen belongings of the deceased.