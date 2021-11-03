Updated: Ikeja gas pipeline leakage ‘under control’ – NEMA

The massive gas pipeline leakage reported around computer village/under bridge, Awolowo Way, Oba Akran axis, Anifowoshe street, and medical road have been brought under control, according to NEMA on Wednesday.

Earlier, NEMA’s acting Coordinator for Lagos State Territory, Ibrahim Farinloye who confirmed the incident said the agency received a distress call about a massive gas pipeline leakage around these areas.

He advised residents to avoid coming in contact with flames while proceeding with extreme caution.

The cause of the leak has not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.