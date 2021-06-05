Vehicle Movement were restricted this Morning around the Popular Fajuyi Round-about in Ado Ekiti as Yoruba Nation Agitators held the State Capital to a Standstill.

Earlier, Military Personnel were deployed to Strategic Points to Forestall a Breakdown of Law and Order, as Thousands of Ekiti indigenes are seen on foot making their way to the Fajuyi Park.

#HappeningNow Heavy Security in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, as Yoruba Nation agitators stage peaceful rally. pic.twitter.com/OaqKgH3Bmd — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 5, 2021