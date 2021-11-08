Updated: Court sentence Maina to 8 years imprisonment for money laundering

A federal high court in Abuja has sentenced Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), to eight years imprisonment on charges of money laundering.

The second convict, common input and investment limited shall refund all monies in it to the federal government.

Justice Abang held that over N2.1billion stolen by the convict is a clear case that he is inhuman and treated them with disdain and levity.

Mr. Maina through the assistance of UBA and fidelity bank deprived the pensioners of their legitimate earnings while feeding on their sweat in Dubai.

He said throughout Maina’s service as a civil servant, his salary and emoluments could not amount to the monies in these accounts.

Fidelity and UBA bank should have been charged with the criminal, and their licenses should have been revoked because they profited from his crime.

It is not enough that the banks produced witnesses to support the prosecution’s case; they are also responsible for providing the defendant with the means by which he committed the crime.

The sentence will go into effect on October 25, 2019.