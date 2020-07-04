The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeals challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as the Governor of Kogi State.

A five-man panel of judges dismissed the appeal filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) in a unanimous judgment on Saturday.

Justice Mohammed Shuaibu who delivered the judgment also affirmed the decision of the tribunal which dismissed their petition.

The court also awarded the cost of One hundred thousand naira against the appellant.

The APP in its appeal claimed that INEC unlawfully excluded them from the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

The appeal filed by the Democratic Peoples Party challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as Governor of kogi State was also dismissed.

The court held that the appellant failed to prove that there was a valid nomination of their candidate and unlawful exclusion by INEC.

The court in its finds noted that the candidate of the party was underaged.

Similarly, the appelate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Social Democratic party and its governorship candidate Natasha Apohti against the election of Yahaya Bello as Governor of kogi State.

In a unanimous judgment the court held that the appellant failed to prove alleged irregularities, intimidation, malpractice and other corrupt practices in the said election.