Cardinals have named Robert Prevost as the new Pope.

He is the first American to be elected as Pope and will take the name Pope Leo XIV

Prope Prevost, 69, is seen a reformer

He is succeeding Pope Francis who died on 21st April, 2025 at the age of 88.

About the new pope: Prevost, age 69, from Chicago, Illinois, is a leader with global experience, he spent much of his career as a missionary in South America and served as bishop in Peru. He most recently led a powerful Vatican office for bishop appointments. He is expected to build on Pope Francis’ reforms.

• What it took to get elected: There were 133 voting cardinals, who had all been sequestered inside the Vatican during the conclave. Any one of them needed two-thirds of the vote to become the next pope. Take a look at how the voting process works.