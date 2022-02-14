Updated: ASUU commences one-month warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has commenced a one month warning strike, this was announced at a press briefing after ASUU rounded off it’s National Executive Council Meeting in Lagos.

The president of the union Emmanuel Osodeke said the decision was to save Nigeria’s university system considering what he described as the deteriorating state of Nigerian universities. He said government’s alleged recalcitrance made the position unavoidable.

The demands of the lecturers’ are, the sustainability of the university autonomy, which the union said the introduction of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for the payment of its emoluments violates. The union seeks its replacement with its own University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS)

Other demands include the endorsement of the renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, which it said was concluded in May, 2021; release of the reports of visitation panels to federal universities and distortions in salary payment challenges.

ASUU also demands funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowance, improved funding of state universities and promotion arrears.