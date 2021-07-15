Three persons including a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye have been shot dead in a bank robbery in Ilara- Mokin in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.

One of the victims is a journalist and the new Public Relations Officer of a private University in the town.

He was said to have left an event where he was the Master of Ceremony before the tragic incident.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro said the robbers also killed a policeman and a motorcyclist.

The robbers were said to have raided the commercial bank for several minutes and carted away an undisclosed amount of money and escaped unchallenged