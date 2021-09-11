Breaking News

UPDATED: Amotekun reunites three kidnapped victims with families in Ondo

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps have reunited the three remaining kidnapped victims with their families in Akure the Ondo State capital.

The victims were part of the 12 persons abducted at Ifira Akoko on Monday.

Nine victims were earlier rescued on Wednesday by Amotekun men

A medical team at the Amotekun office stabilised the victims by running some tests for them.

Addressing reporters, the commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said the victims were rescued from the bush with the help of other security agencies.

He said the victims have been reunited with their families

