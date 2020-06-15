About thirteen shops and two houses were destroyed on Sunday night by fire at Obanla area of Akure, Ondo state capital.

The cause of the inferno cannot be ascertained.

It remains a mystery to many residents of the area

Property worth millions of naira caved in leaving many in total shock and disbelief.

Those affected are yet to come to terms of what has befallen them.

The late arrival of officials of the State Fire Service, many said, was responsible for the extent of the damage.

By the time help arrived, the fire had grown to a raging inferno and all that was left was debris as occupants of the affected houses watched helplessly.