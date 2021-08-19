Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has advised those giving priority to the 2023 elections to work towards the nation’s unity now and beyond 2023.

The former President expressed concern that the nation was not where it was supposed to be.

He made this known when he played host to the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus at his Hilltop residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He maintained that though the situation of Nigeria is very bad, it is not irredeemable.

The former President stated that Uche Secondus had not visited him because of partisan politics, but because he was concerned about the situation of the nation.