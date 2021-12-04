Update: Zulum asks military to wake up after attack on Maiduguri estate

Following an early morning rocket attack on 1,000 housing estate and three other places in Maiduguri by assailants suspected to be members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP, Governor Babagana Zulum has visited the scene to sympathize with victims.

1,000 housing estate is located along Kano-Maiduguri road near the 333 military battalion and shares a fence with Hajj Camp where repentant Boko Haram members are kept .

Commenting during the visit, Babagana Zulum notes that the insurgents came close to Maiduguri before firing the explosives.

He urged the military to wake up and ensure adequate patrols.

Our correspondent reported earlier that while no life was lost, houses, cars and other properties were destroyed by the multiple rockets attack and normalcy has since been restored.