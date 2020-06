The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) has exempted doctors treating COVID-19 patients at designated treatment and isolation centres from its two weeks industrial action commencing on Monday midnight.

NARD President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, during a press briefing on decisions taken at the virtual extra ordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NARD on Sunday.

He said that the virtual meeting was held to review the 14 days ultimatum issued to government which elapsed two days ago.

Sokomba said that the exemption was in recognition of the intervention of Hon. Tanko Sanunu, Chairman House Committee on Health Services, other stakeholders and a demonstration of NARD goodwill to the country.

The president appealed to Nigerians to bear and understand with the association.

Sokomba said that the demands include the provision of the inadequate appropriate personal protective equipment for all healthcare workers.

According to him, other demands include “universal implementation of medical residency training act in all federal and state hospitals and ensuring pay parity among doctors of equal cadre, provision of funding of medical residency training in the 2021 appropriation bill.

“Immediate implementation of the revised hazard allowance and payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowance agreed with the government and healthcare workers three months ago.

“Stoppage and immediate refund of all illegal, unjust and callous cut in salaries of our members by Kaduna State and other state governments,” Sokomba said.

He disclosed that the meeting was attended by over 500 members of the association.