Rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene of the accident where a Tanker laden with gas crushed about ten persons after ramming into a market at Bode Market in Ibadan.

The Director Operation of the Oyo state fire service agency Adeleke Ismail said a collaborated effort is ongoing with the Oyo state Transport management Agency to evacuate the tanker from the scene of the accident.

An eye witness account also revealed that more than ten persons were rescued from the scene and ten of them were confirmed dead.