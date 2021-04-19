Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Zone-13 Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State have successfully repelled an attack on the Zonal Headquarters facility by unknown gunmen in the early hours of today.

This was stated in a statement by the zonal Spokesperson Nkiru Nwode, revealed that the attackers, who came in their numbers shooting sporadically in order to gain access to the facility, were repelled by Police personnel on duty.

Although the attackers were not able to gain access to the facility, they threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on vehicles within the periphery of the Headquarters.

She affirmed that the personnel were able to neutralize one gunman during the exchange of gunfire, while many of the gang members escaped with gunshots injuries.

The zone regretted that two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Kuryas Monday, fsi, who is also standing in for the Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police, has commended the Police operatives for putting up a strong resistance against the attackers.

items recovered were One L7A2 General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), Ninety-two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe were recovered by the Police.