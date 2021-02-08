A notorious bandit gang leader known as Auwalun Dauda and five others have surrendered their arms to tow the path of peace is Zamfara state.

The gang leader is one of the notorious kidnap kingpins operating in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

He masterminded the abduction of twenty six Islamic School girls in Faskari, Katsina State in December last year.

They have been received by governor, Bello Matawalle at the government house in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor is satisfied with the cooperation given by bandits to lay down their arms through dialogue and reconciliation initiated by his administration.

Bello Matawalle is appealing to other criminals to join in the peace dialogue process.

He notes that his administration will continue to use kinetic and non kinetic approaches in addressing security challenges that have bedevilled the state for almost a decade.

Seven bandits had last week laid down their arms, making a total of thirteen in one week.

The repentant bandits have surrendered twenty AK 47 riffles, Two GPMG, twenty two magazines and over one hundred rounds of live ammunition.