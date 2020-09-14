Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said a bus conveying passengers to their destination and a Highlander, collided with the train, which dragged them for a while before both cars went of the track.

The incident happened at the Oshodi area of Lagos, early this morning.

The driver of a Toyota Highlander has died from his injuries, that’s according to the Lagos State emergency management agency, which also says his son has been hospitalised.

But the driver of the commercial bus and five of his passengers escaped death, although some of them sustained injuries resulting from the impact of the collision.

The vehicles have been removed from the road with the aid of LASEMA’s Lite rescue equipments.