Update: Kaduna Govt sacks 233 teachers, to prosecute them for alleged forgery

A total of two hundred and thirty-three (233) public school teachers in Kaduna State will be sacked by the State government for presenting fake certificates at a certificate verification exercise conducted earlier this year.

According to the authorities, their files will also be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to initiate a prosecution for forgery

Chairman or the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Tijjani Abdullahi, revealed this in a press conference on Thursday.

He noted the Board had launched a certificate verification exercise in April 2021 as part of it’s responsibility to ensure that teachers in the state have the requisite credentials that constitute the basic qualifications for employment as teachers.

He added that so far, 451 certificates were verified by the institutions that awarded them and results from nine of the 13 institutions contacted revealed that 233 teachers presented fake certificates.

This represents 51% of the 451 certificates on which responses have been received.

The SUBEB Chairman reiterated that the board will continue to check the integrity of public school teachers to ensure that the profession is not devalued by impostors.

He also noted that a competency test will be conducted for public school teachers in the state followed by training programmes for them